Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Bought by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,838 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,522 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,050,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $1,286,983.28. Following the sale, the director owned 364,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,252,118.42. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,131.20. This trade represents a 96.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,491,232 shares of company stock worth $202,944,249 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $162.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 465.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.