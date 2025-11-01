CubeSmart $CUBE Stock Holdings Trimmed by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC lowered its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,289 shares during the period. CubeSmart makes up approximately 4.8% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $20,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 28.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,664,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,834,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,922,000 after acquiring an additional 543,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,561,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,746 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,092,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,986,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,920,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,463,000 after acquiring an additional 162,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $45.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CUBE opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.96. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $285.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.57 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. CubeSmart has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.