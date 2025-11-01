Creekmur Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pool Corporation $POOL

Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Pool by 53.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.86.

Pool Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Pool stock opened at $266.90 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.00 and a 1 year high of $395.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

