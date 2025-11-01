Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.22 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 56,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,335,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 151.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 134,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 81,036 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

