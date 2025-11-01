Cooke & Bieler LP Has $80.31 Million Stock Holdings in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 855,961 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.59% of Timken worth $80,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,681,000 after acquiring an additional 180,705 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,390,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,648,000 after acquiring an additional 231,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Timken by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 133,674 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,090 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,372,000 after purchasing an additional 959,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $78.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.81. Timken Company has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Timken had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 price target on Timken and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.36.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

