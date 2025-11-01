Cooke & Bieler LP Has $61.81 Million Stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $DFH

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,510 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.63% of Dream Finders Homes worth $61,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 688,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 523,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after buying an additional 41,117 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 13.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 12.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 28,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,794 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $176,168.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,891,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,051,054.96. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 87,003 shares of company stock worth $2,403,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $19.83 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

