Cooke & Bieler LP Has $47.91 Million Holdings in American Woodmark Corporation $AMWD

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 6.19% of American Woodmark worth $47,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 69,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,286,000 after purchasing an additional 307,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Woodmark from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $63.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. American Woodmark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $403.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.43%. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

