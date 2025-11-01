Cooke & Bieler LP Has $208.81 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 337,634 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 2.1% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.42% of TE Connectivity worth $208,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $247.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $247.92. The company has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.54.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,868.24. This represents a 47.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

