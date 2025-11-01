Cooke & Bieler LP Has $18.53 Million Stock Position in Varex Imaging $VREX

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,136,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 5.19% of Varex Imaging worth $18,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 231.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 153,659 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 260.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth $198,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth $1,873,000.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Varex Imaging stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $485.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.32 million. Varex Imaging has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VREX. Wall Street Zen cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

