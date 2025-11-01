Cooke & Bieler LP Cuts Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 629,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 48,267 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kenvue by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVUE stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 112.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price objective on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price target on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. Rothschild Redb upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

