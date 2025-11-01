Cooke & Bieler LP Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 133,799 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.13% of ConocoPhillips worth $151,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 249.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $88.99 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $115.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.99.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Melius started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.63.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

