Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires 619,347 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,219,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,347 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.60% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $43,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AESI. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $43,614,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth $26,956,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,352 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth $18,844,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth $17,840,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $26.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 714.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AESI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.39.



Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

