Contrasting Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) & AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN)

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) and AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mach Natural Resources and AER Energy Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mach Natural Resources $969.63 million 1.47 $185.18 million $1.94 6.20 AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Mach Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than AER Energy Resources.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mach Natural Resources and AER Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mach Natural Resources 1 1 4 2 2.88 AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mach Natural Resources currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.19%. Given Mach Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mach Natural Resources is more favorable than AER Energy Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Mach Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.8% of Mach Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mach Natural Resources has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AER Energy Resources has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mach Natural Resources and AER Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mach Natural Resources 20.83% 23.23% 13.02% AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mach Natural Resources beats AER Energy Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About AER Energy Resources

AER Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, managing, and operating oil and gas properties in North America. The company is also involved in the recycling of used motor oil; marketing of related fuel and energy products to users, suppliers, and recycler’s; and real estate business. AER Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

