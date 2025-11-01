Continental Investors Services Inc. Has $624,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPSM opened at $45.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

