Continental Investors Services Inc. Buys 20 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.3% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $4,503,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $685.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $718.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $693.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.89.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

