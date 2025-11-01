Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires 1,588 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5,697.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS opened at $47.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

