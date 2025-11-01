Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 and last traded at GBX 11.50. Approximately 436,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 650,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th.

The firm has a market cap of £28.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.78.

Challenger Energy focuses on high impact, globally material assets. Its flagship assets are in Uruguay, a new global exploration hotspot, where they have assets with multiple billion-barrel prospects. The Company holds two high impact offshore exploration licences (AREA OFF-1 and AREA OFF-3), totalling 19,000km2 (gross), making it one of the largest acreage holder offshore Uruguay, and is the only junior with a position in this exciting new exploration province.

