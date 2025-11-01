Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 and last traded at GBX 11.50. Approximately 436,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 650,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Challenger Energy Group
Challenger Energy Group Stock Performance
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
Challenger Energy focuses on high impact, globally material assets. Its flagship assets are in Uruguay, a new global exploration hotspot, where they have assets with multiple billion-barrel prospects. The Company holds two high impact offshore exploration licences (AREA OFF-1 and AREA OFF-3), totalling 19,000km2 (gross), making it one of the largest acreage holder offshore Uruguay, and is the only junior with a position in this exciting new exploration province.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Challenger Energy Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Amazon Earnings: 3 Catalysts That Could Drive Shares to $300
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Chipotle Stock May Bounce After a Brutal Sell-Off
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why VGT May Be a Smarter Bet Than Chasing Individual Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.