Center for Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 16,820 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FSIG

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the quarter. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF comprises about 0.3% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,114,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,933,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 182,964 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,821,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after acquiring an additional 268,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 902,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.