Center for Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 131,020 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1,168.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $39,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $290.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $296.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

