Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

TT opened at $448.95 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.33 and a 200-day moving average of $418.41. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.50.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

