Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $419,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 166.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

