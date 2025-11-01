Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 187 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 69.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Celestica by 19.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter worth $295,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Celestica by 15.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 24.4% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS stock opened at $344.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $360.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.07.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $220.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.13.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

