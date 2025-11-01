Cantor Fitzgerald Lifts Earnings Estimates for Udemy

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Udemy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Udemy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Get Udemy alerts:

UDMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Udemy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Udemy Price Performance

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $5.70 on Friday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.94 million, a PE ratio of -189.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Udemy had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $195.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Udemy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Udemy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 10th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,707.24. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.