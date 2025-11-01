BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust $BDJ Position Cut by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.