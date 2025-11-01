Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 121.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $846.01 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $796.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $816.43.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.74%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Dbs Bank raised Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $960.76.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

