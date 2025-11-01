Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,976,000 after acquiring an additional 90,605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,849,000 after acquiring an additional 117,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,673,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,955,000 after acquiring an additional 149,645 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,413,000 after buying an additional 372,066 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,524,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $142.49.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

