Avant Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Avant Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,989,000 after buying an additional 3,631,170 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 448.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 729,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after buying an additional 596,819 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 568.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 180,735 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 147,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after buying an additional 92,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 113,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 68,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $88.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $96.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

