Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF $FLHY

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 8,054.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 680,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671,815 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF worth $16,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000.

Get Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF alerts:

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $24.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.