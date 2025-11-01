Assetmark Inc. Has $21.78 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.58 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.00. The firm has a market cap of $272.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

