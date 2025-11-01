Assetmark Inc. Acquires 96,219 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,219 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $13,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sanofi by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,036,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,106,000 after acquiring an additional 193,196 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 58.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,269 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,434,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,945,000 after acquiring an additional 157,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,914,000 after acquiring an additional 425,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,831,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.