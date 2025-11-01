Assetmark Inc. Acquires 6,553 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $811.96 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $498.32 and a 52 week high of $846.32. The firm has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $718.80.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $860.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $810.00 to $857.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $839.15.

Get Our Latest Report on McKesson

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 24,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,722,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.