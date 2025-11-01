Assetmark Inc. Acquires 23,050 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,491 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Avanza Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $91,109,000 after acquiring an additional 73,780 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 18.6% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,507,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $199,939,000 after acquiring an additional 501,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

NYSE ABT opened at $123.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

