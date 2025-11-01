Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 21 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 183.3% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,974.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,521.25 and a 1 year high of $2,075.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,925.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,927.21.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.99%.The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.