Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $364,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 79,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total transaction of $12,255,009.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,083,056.72. This trade represents a 54.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 19,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $2,969,467.76. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,587,755 shares of company stock valued at $649,644,973. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $162.04 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.46. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.80.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

