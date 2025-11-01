Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 604.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises 1.1% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $124.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,527.76. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

