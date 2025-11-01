Analyzing Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF)

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation $804.06 million 0.91 $176.23 million $2.80 8.70 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than Ultrapetrol (Bahamas).

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) has a beta of -0.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 3 1 0 2.25 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.21%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than Ultrapetrol (Bahamas).

Profitability

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation 14.17% 12.03% 5.69% Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited, an industrial shipping company, provides marine transportation services in South America, Europe, Central America, North America, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: River Business, Offshore Supply Business, and Ocean Business. The River Business segment owns and operates dry and tanker barges, and push boats in the Hidrovia region of South America. Its dry barges transport agricultural and forestry products, iron ore, and other cargoes; and tanker barges carry petroleum products, vegetable oils, and other liquids. As of December 31, 2015, this segment had 681 barges with approximately 1.3 million dwt capacity; and 34 push boats. The Offshore Supply Business segment owns and operates vessels that provide logistical and transportation services for offshore petroleum exploration and production companies. It transports supplies, such as containerized equipment, drill casings, pipes, and heavy loads; fuel, water, drilling fluids, and bulk cement; and various other supplies to drilling rigs and platforms. This segment's fleet consisted of 13 platform supply vessels and 1 remotely operated vehicle. The Ocean Business segment owns and operates oceangoing vessels, which transports petroleum products, as well as a container line service in the Argentine cabotage trade. The company serves petroleum, agricultural, and mining companies. Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nassau, the Bahamas. Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited is a subsidiary of Sparrow Capital Investments Ltd.

