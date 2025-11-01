Analysts Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price at $6.45

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Krispy Kreme to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Singular Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DNUT

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 1.1%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,867,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,626,000 after buying an additional 233,234 shares during the period. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 748,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 214,192 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $614.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $379.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.25 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.