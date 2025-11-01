Analysts Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price at $6.45

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.45.
DNUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Krispy Kreme to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Singular Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.
Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $614.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $12.68.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $379.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.25 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.
