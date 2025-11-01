Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,646 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 295.3% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research set a $87.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

