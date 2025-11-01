Amalgamated Bank Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,578 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,229,169 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $489,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,187,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $407,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,966,667 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $311,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,032 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,377,994 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $186,982,000 after purchasing an additional 293,837 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,221,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $174,647,000 after purchasing an additional 137,998 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $96.71 on Friday. Performance Food Group Company has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $109.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider A Brent King sold 6,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $665,703.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,745.20. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $525,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,007,110.85. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,921. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

