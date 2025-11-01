Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of UTHR opened at $445.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $410.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.98. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.34, for a total transaction of $4,953,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,563,955.54. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.96, for a total value of $1,795,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,364.80. This represents a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,435 shares of company stock valued at $152,863,012. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.