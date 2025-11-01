Amalgamated Bank Buys 130 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,173,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,552 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,256 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,840,000 after acquiring an additional 443,767 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,208,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 600,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,089,000 after purchasing an additional 197,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $377,383.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,137.20. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $519,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,223. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.1%

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.16.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

