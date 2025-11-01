Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,066 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $520,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,145 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,519,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,335 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,585.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,776,601 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $135,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,433 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,708,349 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $211,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,636 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,077,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $923,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

