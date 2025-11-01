AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,072,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,994,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,683,000 after buying an additional 91,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,508,000 after buying an additional 45,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,599,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,828,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $244.08 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $262.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

