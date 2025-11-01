856,898 Shares in XPO, Inc. $XPO Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 856,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,218,000. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.73% of XPO at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 10.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 3,039.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 78,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in XPO in the 2nd quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of XPO from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on XPO from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $144.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average of $124.17. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.95.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%.The firm had revenue of ($2,243.00) million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $793,360. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

