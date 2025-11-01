16,727 Shares in Permian Resources Corporation $PR Acquired by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Permian Resources by 376.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Permian Resources by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Permian Resources by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Permian Resources from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,467.10. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,555.49. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

