Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.99 and traded as high as C$2.99. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$2.95, with a volume of 78,167 shares trading hands.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$594.86 million, a PE ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.74 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.99.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

