Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 5,507 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3,849.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,213,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,904,000 after buying an additional 1,182,336 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,450,000 after buying an additional 447,916 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 258,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after buying an additional 168,678 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 840,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,739,000 after buying an additional 131,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,249,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $39.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.53. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $43.43.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

