Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV Position Reduced by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV stock opened at $137.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $139.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.38.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

