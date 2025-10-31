UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 1,424 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $48.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

