United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, Director Barney Harford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $879,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,800. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $620,408.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,759,257.86. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 61,119 shares of company stock worth $5,847,907 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.24.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

